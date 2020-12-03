Advertisement

Collins bill aims to protect tax returns from scammers

Identity Protection (IP) PIN program will now be expanded to all taxpayers who can properly verify their identities.
Identity theft tax refund fraud cost Americans $1.7 billion in 2016.
Identity theft tax refund fraud cost Americans $1.7 billion in 2016.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WABI) - Identity theft tax refund fraud cost Americans $1.7 billion in 2016.

With that in mind the Internal Revenue Service announced this week that, starting in January, the Identity Protection PIN program will now be expanded to all taxpayers who can properly verify their identities. 

This expansion was prompted by the Taxpayer Identity Protection Act, bipartisan legislation authored by Senators Susan Collins and Doug Jones of Alabama to thwart identity theft tax refund fraud and prevent American taxpayers and seniors from falling victim. 

This legislation was signed into law last year as a provision in the Taxpayer First Act.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Mayday call likely a hoax.
Coast Guard says mayday call near Spruce Head “probable hoax”
Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19

Latest News

Collins, King applaud bipartisan bill
Collins, King applaud bill that works to clean up oceans
Do Good December in Orono.
Do Good December in Orono
Thomas College Thomas Cup goes virtual
6th Annual Thomas Cup goes virtual
Northern Light Health holds latest Safe Return to Business Zoom series
Northern Light Health’s newest webinar focuses on wellness in the workplace