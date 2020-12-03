Collins bill aims to protect tax returns from scammers

WASHINGTON D.C. (WABI) - Identity theft tax refund fraud cost Americans $1.7 billion in 2016.

With that in mind the Internal Revenue Service announced this week that, starting in January, the Identity Protection PIN program will now be expanded to all taxpayers who can properly verify their identities.

This expansion was prompted by the Taxpayer Identity Protection Act, bipartisan legislation authored by Senators Susan Collins and Doug Jones of Alabama to thwart identity theft tax refund fraud and prevent American taxpayers and seniors from falling victim.

This legislation was signed into law last year as a provision in the Taxpayer First Act.

