Advertisement

California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class

Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted...
Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. (AP) - An 11-year-old California boy has died after shooting himself during a Zoom distance-learning class while his microphone and camera were off.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in Woodbridge Wednesday morning and found the boy with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital.

Deputies told KOVR-TV that the boy’s microphone and camera were off when he shot himself during a sixth-grade Zoom class.

The Woodbridge Elementary School student’s name and other details weren’t immediately released.

The school district is offering counseling and bereavement support to staff and students.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19
AP
Police investigate death of pedestrian in rainstorm
Guilford Flooding
Guilford flooding had locals thinking back to flood over 30 years ago
Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah provided some clarity on a statement he made Monday that...
Gov. Mills says state’s vaccine distribution amount “far less” than expected

Latest News

Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
Phishing ploy targets COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort
Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger opens up about attacks on him and his family and...
Georgia Sec. of State responds to threats, attacks by Trump
FILE - This Sept. 20, 1966 photo provided by the San Diego Air and Space Museum shows an Atlas...
NASA: Mystery object is 54-year-old rocket, not asteroid
Paraprofessional Jessica Wein helps Josh Nazzaro stay focused while attending class virtually...
School closings threaten gains of students with disabilities