Advertisement

6th Annual Thomas Cup goes virtual

Teams of 3-5 students will receive a box of materials from Thomas College to use in the STEAM based events.
Thomas College Thomas Cup goes virtual
Thomas College Thomas Cup goes virtual
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Attention high school students!

An upcoming competition could land you a five-figure college scholarship.

The 6th annual Thomas Cup is coming up at the end of January.

Teams of 3-5 students will receive a box of materials from Thomas College to use in the STEAM based events.

Things like coding and E-Sports, even a crime scene investigation.

Winners get a $10,000 scholarship.

In years past the students would all come to the college and compete for 12 hours straight.

This year, after considering whether to hold the event or not - it has gone virtual.

“Kids today need something to get excited about,” explained Thomas College’s Ed Cervone. “They are doing a phenomenal job around the state, young people are in terms of complying with face masks. With being in school or being sent home from school, having to learn virtually. Being separated. Honestly, what this is about is creativity and fun.”

Students can compete in one of two 12-hour shifts, from 7am-7pm on Friday January 29th.

Or you could go with the overnight from 8pm to 8am on Saturday the 30th.

It’s all free.

To register or learn click here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths
Mayday call likely a hoax.
Coast Guard says mayday call near Spruce Head “probable hoax”
Police said the driver told them two men armed with handguns approached from sides of the...
Medical marijuana delivery driver robbed, assaulted, police say
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19

Latest News

Collins, King applaud bipartisan bill
Collins, King applaud bill that works to clean up oceans
Identity theft tax refund fraud cost Americans $1.7 billion in 2016.
Collins bill aims to protect tax returns from scammers
Do Good December in Orono.
Do Good December in Orono
Northern Light Health holds latest Safe Return to Business Zoom series
Northern Light Health’s newest webinar focuses on wellness in the workplace