6th Annual Thomas Cup goes virtual

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Attention high school students!

An upcoming competition could land you a five-figure college scholarship.

The 6th annual Thomas Cup is coming up at the end of January.

Teams of 3-5 students will receive a box of materials from Thomas College to use in the STEAM based events.

Things like coding and E-Sports, even a crime scene investigation.

Winners get a $10,000 scholarship.

In years past the students would all come to the college and compete for 12 hours straight.

This year, after considering whether to hold the event or not - it has gone virtual.

“Kids today need something to get excited about,” explained Thomas College’s Ed Cervone. “They are doing a phenomenal job around the state, young people are in terms of complying with face masks. With being in school or being sent home from school, having to learn virtually. Being separated. Honestly, what this is about is creativity and fun.”

Students can compete in one of two 12-hour shifts, from 7am-7pm on Friday January 29th.

Or you could go with the overnight from 8pm to 8am on Saturday the 30th.

It’s all free.

To register or learn click here.

