51 COVID-19 cases at Deer Isle nursing home

DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A Deer Isle nursing home is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak of 51 cases.

The Maine CDC says three residents have died.

One of those deaths was noted in Wednesday CDC information - a man in his 80s.

The other two will be recorded on Thursday.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says Island Nursing Home is working with multiple agencies including MEMA.

35 residents and 16 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Deer Isle Town Manager James Fisher says they have been working from the beginning of the pandemic to provide PPE for the community as well as education on safe practices.

He says more than half of the residents of the Island Nursing Home have the virus due to community spread.

”We have to do our part. We can’t point the finger at the nursing home. They’re the unfortunate recipients of a problem that we’ve been promulgating. We need to behave better according to best practices to contain disease control. If we don’t do that there will be other outbreaks,” James Fisher, Deel Isle Town Manager, said.

On Sunday, community leaders got together via zoom to talk about a plan going forward.

One of the biggest messages was the spread of the virus can only be stopped if the community works together by avoiding closed spaces, crowded places, and close contacts.

People should also get tested if exposed and quarantine if needed.

Deer Isle - Stonington schools have gone remote for the week.

