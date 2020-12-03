349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths

Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd. (WABI TV)

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 349 new cases of coronavirus Thursday. That number shatters the former record for single day cases.

Two more people have died - a man in his 50s from Penobscot County and a man in his 60s from Hancock County.

Overall, the case count is now at 12,554.

2,601 of those are considered active.

There are 9,733 recoveries.

The death toll now stands at 220 in Maine.

46 coronavirus positive patients are listed in critical care. Of those, 15 are on ventilators.

A county by county breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

Penobscot County still a hot spot with 53 new cases.

In Southern Maine, Cumberland County has 60 and York County with 58 new cases.

Kennebec County recording 37 new cases, according to the Maine CDC.

Hancock and Franklin counties each with 10 new cases.

Piscataquis County has three new cases.

Knox is the only county not reporting new cases.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.