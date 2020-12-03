Advertisement

349 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, 2 new deaths

Highest single day case count in Maine since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.
Record number of new coronavirus cases being reported in Maine for Wednesday, December 3rd.(WABI TV)

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 349 new cases of coronavirus Thursday. That number shatters the former record for single day cases.

Two more people have died - a man in his 50s from Penobscot County and a man in his 60s from Hancock County.

Overall, the case count is now at 12,554.

2,601 of those are considered active.

There are 9,733 recoveries.

The death toll now stands at 220 in Maine.

46 coronavirus positive patients are listed in critical care. Of those, 15 are on ventilators.

A county by county breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Maine
A county by county breakdown of new coronavirus cases in Maine(WABI TV)

Penobscot County still a hot spot with 53 new cases.

In Southern Maine, Cumberland County has 60 and York County with 58 new cases.

Kennebec County recording 37 new cases, according to the Maine CDC.

Hancock and Franklin counties each with 10 new cases.

Piscataquis County has three new cases.

Knox is the only county not reporting new cases.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19
Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah provided some clarity on a statement he made Monday that...
Gov. Mills says state’s vaccine distribution amount “far less” than expected
AP
Police investigate death of pedestrian in rainstorm

Latest News

State portals for tourism, health care relief grants crash
State portals for tourism, health care relief grants crash
$1B power line construction to be delayed by several weeks
Sen. Angus King joins push to renew pandemic unemployment help
USDA invests in Maine’s growing oyster industry
Unemployment figures in Maine for the week ending Nov. 28
Weekly certifications for state unemployment at lowest level since March in Maine