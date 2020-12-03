$1B power line construction to be delayed by several weeks

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Central Maine Power is delaying the start of construction on a $1 billion transmission project by several weeks or more while it completes the spinoff of a company that will own and operate the project.

The company had intended to start construction as early as this week but the delay was revealed in testimony during a court hearing Wednesday.

Officials said construction on the New England Clean Energy Connect will begin after completion of the establishment of NECEC, LLC.

That means construction could begin later this month, or in January.

