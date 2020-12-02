Advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson dies at 79

The WWE said Wednesday that Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has died at the age of 79.
The WWE said Wednesday that Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has died at the age of 79.(WWE)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pat Patterson, a World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer and the first Intercontinental champion, has died at the age of 79, the company said Wednesday.

Patterson spent decades in professional wrestling, as an in-ring performer and working behind the scenes. He wrote about his life and career in the 2016 autobiography “Accepted: How the First Gay Superstar Changed WWE.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson called Patterson one of the greatest mentors he had in the business, in a review for the book.

“He has been instrumental in some of the greatest story lines and matches in my entire career, and I am forever grateful for his guidance and knowledge,” Johnson said in the review.

The WWE stated in a news release that Patterson’s career as a performer began in 1958. Highlights included the AWA Tag Team Championship and a rivalry with Sgt. Slaughter, in addition to the being the inaugural Intercontinental title holder.

Patterson also is credited with creating the format for the Royal Rumble match, WWE said.

Many fans became familiar with him in the ’90s as one of Vince McMahon’s “Stooges,” along with fellow former wrestler Gerald Brisco.

He was inducted by Bret Hart into the company’s Hall of Fame in 1996.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, December 1st
20 more Mainers died with coronavirus, deadliest day since pandemic began
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks

Latest News

Mills will be quarantining at the Blaine house through December 12.
Governor discusses her possible COVID-19 exposure; plans to get tested Thursday
In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser puts on personal...
Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help
Rep.-elect Pat Fallon discusses his concerns about the balance of power in Congress
Rep.-elect Pat Fallon (R-TX) discusses his concerns about the balance of power in Congress
Mark Kelly, Arizona Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at an election night event...
Arizona’s Mark Kelly is sworn into Senate, narrowing GOP edge
Crews working following storm
Storm clean up