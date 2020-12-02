Virtual Veteran Town Hall Thursday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Plans to distribute the coronavirus vaccine among Maine veterans will be discussed Thursday, December 3rd.

The VA Maine Healthcare Systems is sponsoring the virtual town hall event

Participants can learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines as well how the VA plans to administer the shot.

The virtual town hall takes place from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Log onto https://va-eerc-ees.adobeconnect.com/_a1089657440/rsle33crqquu/ to attend. Participants will have the ability to type in questions live during the town hall.

You can also call in at 1-800-767-1750. You’ll need to use Code: 11234#. This will be a listening only version of the meeting. However, you can email questions in advance to VAMEEngagements@va.gov.

