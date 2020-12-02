Advertisement

Virtual Veteran Town Hall Thursday

Discussion centers around COVID-19 vaccine
VA Maine Healthcare System sponsoring virtual town hall meeting Thursday, December 3rd.
VA Maine Healthcare System sponsoring virtual town hall meeting Thursday, December 3rd.(WABI TV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Plans to distribute the coronavirus vaccine among Maine veterans will be discussed Thursday, December 3rd.

The VA Maine Healthcare Systems is sponsoring the virtual town hall event

Participants can learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines as well how the VA plans to administer the shot.

The virtual town hall takes place from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Log onto https://va-eerc-ees.adobeconnect.com/_a1089657440/rsle33crqquu/ to attend. Participants will have the ability to type in questions live during the town hall.

You can also call in at 1-800-767-1750. You’ll need to use Code: 11234#. This will be a listening only version of the meeting. However, you can email questions in advance to VAMEEngagements@va.gov.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, December 1st
20 more Mainers died with coronavirus, deadliest day since pandemic began
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Guilford Flooding
Guilford flooding had locals thinking back to flood over 30 years ago

Latest News

Maine sets record for voter turnout
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Maine Community Foundation's Maine Expansion Arts Fund awards $59,000 to expand access to arts
2020 Maine Expansion Arts Fund Grants
The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce and several businesses are suing the city of Portland...
Portland sued over voter-approved emergency minimum wage provision