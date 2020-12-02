UMaine men’s basketball coach Curry working to make a difference for local community

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine assistant men’s basketball coach Edniesha Curry is the local influencer for the Key Bank Assists Campaign.

The bank will be doing a number of charitable efforts partnered with UMaine athletics. They will be donating $5,000 on behalf of coach Curry to the American Cancer Society in Maine.

“It was a no-brainer for me to donate to the Cancer Society. I lost my father to Cancer 4 months ago and it really meant a lot to my family and I know it means a lot to other families who are dealing with this with someone they love or have lost someone they love,” says UMaine assistant men’s basketball Edniesha Curry, “Just to say I see you. I felt and I see your pain, it means a lot.”

Another way coach “Eddy” will impact the community, here in Maine, is by joining fellow women’s sports leaders on Thursday for the Maine Girls and Women in Sports Committee event. “Empowerment through sports.”

“Talk to female student-athletes here in Maine. Be an inspiration,” says Curry, “Hopefully, they can take some nuggets home that empowers and inspires them to go after the biggest dreams they want for their life.”

Some notable gender barriers broken in sports recently. The Vanderbilt football kicker over the weekend and the Marlins General Manager. Coach Curry knows all about it as one of the only women coaching men’s college basketball. She is happy to see the change happening.

“More and more we have it, the more and more we create opportunities,” says Curry, “I think it is just awesome. I mean the resumes are unbelievable. That’s what I look at. Looking at the resumes like dang, she should have been hired 10 years ago! It took you this long? There just are some amazingly intelligent people, who have gifts, and they just happen to be women.”

