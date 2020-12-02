Advertisement

Tractor-trailer driver charged with OUI after crash that closed Route 100 in New Gloucester

Deputies say the driver ran off after the crash.
By WABI News Desk
Dec. 2, 2020
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (WABI) - A tractor-trailer driver is facing OUI and other charges after a crash on Route 100 in New Gloucester early Wednesday morning.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Adam R. Holm, 35, of Palatine, Illinois, was driving the tractor-trailer when it went off the road and then rolled over, blocking both lanes of travel.

Deputies said the truck’s axles and one trailer axle were ripped from the vehicle as a result of the crash.

Officials said Holm ran off after the crash but was located a short distance away by police K-9 teams.

Holm was charged with operating under the influence, operating after suspension and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was also issued several citations concerning commercial motor vehicle violations, deputies said.

The truck is owned by Behrens & Company, of Illinois, deputies said.

The truck was carrying a full load of apple juice. Route 100 was closed for several hours so the tractor-trailer could be removed from the roadway.

