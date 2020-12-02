Advertisement

Thousands of Mainers still without power after storm, clean up underway

From fallen trees to downed power lines - that was just some of the damage across the state.
Versant Power Spokesperson talks about Tuesday’s storm outages and damage
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of Mainers are still without power as high winds batter the state.

Central Maine Power is reporting more than 11,000 outages as of 10:45 p.m.

Versant Power is reporting more than 3,000 customers in the dark Tuesday evening.

This storm also left a big mess for people to clean up.

Crews are working around the clock to get your power back on.

We talked to Versant’s Communication Manager about their efforts.

”We expect most customers to get their power back on. We are putting a list on our website of areas where we expect will extend into tomorrow, some of it In Greater Bangor, some of it in Hancock County. We do have crews out everywhere where we have damage in Washington County, but there was some continuing damage because of the storm lingering on the coast. So, we do expect there’s a possibility of some of that may extend into Wednesday as well,” Judy Long, Versant’s Communication Manager said.

Officials want you to know if you see a fallen tree or power line - don’t touch it.

Call your power company right away.

If you see a crew working, move over and slow down.

For updated information visit Versant’s Live Outage & Restoration Map.

For updated information visit CMP’s website.

Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
