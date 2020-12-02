The 130th Maine Legislature will be sworn in Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The 130th Maine Legislature meet for its first regular session on Wednesday. However, the reconvening of lawmakers will be anything but regular this session.

Concerns amid the pandemic means sessions will take place at the Augusta Civic Center rather than the State House. The House will convene in the Civic Center’s main auditorium and the Senate will meet in the north wing on the second floor.

The 129th legislature adjourned on March 17th due to the pandemic.

Maine’s constitution requires newly elected lawmakers to be sworn in on the first Wednesday of December.

Lawmakers will choose their leaders and elect a secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer and auditor.

Governor Mills is quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19, so she won’t be attending any events.

