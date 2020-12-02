Advertisement

The 130th Maine Legislature will be sworn in Wednesday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The 130th Maine Legislature meet for its first regular session on Wednesday. However, the reconvening of lawmakers will be anything but regular this session.

Concerns amid the pandemic means sessions will take place at the Augusta Civic Center rather than the State House. The House will convene in the Civic Center’s main auditorium and the Senate will meet in the north wing on the second floor.

The 129th legislature adjourned on March 17th due to the pandemic.

Maine’s constitution requires newly elected lawmakers to be sworn in on the first Wednesday of December.

Lawmakers will choose their leaders and elect a secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer and auditor.

Governor Mills is quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19, so she won’t be attending any events.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, December 1st
20 more Mainers died with coronavirus, deadliest day since pandemic began
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Guilford Flooding
Guilford flooding had locals thinking back to flood over 30 years ago

Latest News

Maine sets record for voter turnout
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Maine Community Foundation's Maine Expansion Arts Fund awards $59,000 to expand access to arts
2020 Maine Expansion Arts Fund Grants
VA Maine Healthcare System sponsoring virtual town hall meeting Thursday, December 3rd.
Virtual Veteran Town Hall Thursday
The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce and several businesses are suing the city of Portland...
Portland sued over voter-approved emergency minimum wage provision