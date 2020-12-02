Advertisement

St. Joseph Healthcare imposing restrictions on visitors

Due to the recent and rapid increases in COVID-19 cases in our community, St. Joseph Healthcare s imposing restrictions on visitors for the safety of their patients and employees.
Due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases in Penobscot County, St. Joseph Healthcare will add...
Due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases in Penobscot County, St. Joseph Healthcare will add new restrictions for visitors.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases in Penobscot County, St. Joseph Healthcare will add new restrictions for visitors.

Starting Friday, all routine visiting is suspended until community transmission of COVID-19 has stabilized.

Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Those include, but are not limited to, pediatric patients, behavioral health patients, and end of life care.

Due to the recent and rapid increases in COVID-19 cases in our community, we are imposing restrictions on visitors for...

Posted by St. Joseph Healthcare on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, December 1st
20 more Mainers died with coronavirus, deadliest day since pandemic began
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks

Latest News

In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser puts on personal...
Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help
Newport Town Office closed due to COVID-19 exposure
The week after Thanksgiving, the warning from the White House coronavirus task force is grim....
White House task force issues dire COVID-19 warning
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days