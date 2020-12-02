St. Joseph Healthcare imposing restrictions on visitors
Due to the recent and rapid increases in COVID-19 cases in our community, St. Joseph Healthcare s imposing restrictions on visitors for the safety of their patients and employees.
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases in Penobscot County, St. Joseph Healthcare will add new restrictions for visitors.
Starting Friday, all routine visiting is suspended until community transmission of COVID-19 has stabilized.
Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.
Those include, but are not limited to, pediatric patients, behavioral health patients, and end of life care.
