St. Joseph Healthcare imposing restrictions on visitors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases in Penobscot County, St. Joseph Healthcare will add new restrictions for visitors.

Starting Friday, all routine visiting is suspended until community transmission of COVID-19 has stabilized.

Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Those include, but are not limited to, pediatric patients, behavioral health patients, and end of life care.

