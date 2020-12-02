Scattered Rain & Snow Showers Tonight, Bright & Cooler Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The storm that brought all the rain, wind and the record warm temperatures to Maine the past couple of days continues to slowly drift northeast through Quebec. A secondary cold front associated with the storm will work east through our region this evening. The front will bring a few rain and snow showers to Maine as it crosses the state, with the bulk of the activity falling across the north and mountains, where it will primarily fall as snow showers. As the cold front slips off to our east a cooler airmass will begin to move into our region, with low temps late tonight falling into the 20s to lower 30s, which is still several degrees above normal.

A ridge of high pressure sliding east from the lower Great Lakes Region will bring Maine and the rest of New England a good deal of sunshine tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler than today, but will still run a few to several degrees above normal as highs range from the mid-30s across the mountains to the upper 30s to mid-40s around the rest of Maine. Friday will be a fair and somewhat milder than normal day across the Pine Tree State, with high temps running in the upper 30s north and 40s south.

The weather turns interesting over the weekend as energy aloft causes a rather potent storm to begin to develop over the Tennesse River Valley later Friday. The storm will likely track northeast and begin to impact the weather across Maine Saturday afternoon or night. The exact track of the storm will determine how much precipitation falls across our region and whether it falls as mainly rain or snow. If the storm center slides north through Eastern New England or hugs the coast, much of the precipitation will fall as rain across our region later Saturday through part of Sunday. If the storm takes a slightly more easterly track up through the Gulf of Maine, enough cold air will be in place that much of the precipitation will fall as snow, especially well inland and across the higher elevations. It is just too early to tell what the eventual track will be, so stay tuned to the latest forecasts from the WABI First Alert Forecast Center as we get closer to the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, stray rain and snow showers possible, with a southwest wind under 10 mph and low temps in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a west to southwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south.

Friday: More clouds than sun, with a southwest to south wind under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with possible rain and snow developing later in the day and high temps in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Sunday; Blustery, with morning rain and snow likely and high temps in the 30s.

Monday: Variably cloudy and breezy, with snow showers possible and high temps in the 30s.

