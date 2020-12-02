Portland sued over voter-approved emergency minimum wage provision

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce and several businesses are suing the city of Portland over a voter-approved emergency minimum wage provision.

Portland voters approved a referendum on the November ballot that increases the city’s minimum wage to $15 per hour over several years.

The referendum also includes a provision that requires hazard pay of time and a half during an emergency declared by the state or the city if the emergency applies to the employee’s workplace.

The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce said it was filing a lawsuit to seek relief and clarity on when that provision would take effect.

The Alliance for Addiction and Mental Health Services, Play It Again Sports, Nosh Kitchen Bar, Slab Sicilian Street Food and Gritty McDuff’s Brew Pub are part of the lawsuit.

The city of Portland has said the emergency wage does not take effect until January 2022, while People First Portland, the group that brought the issue to the ballot, said the emergency wage is meant to take effect 30 days after certification of the vote, which would be this month, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

If the provision takes effect this month, Portland’s minimum wage would increase from $12 to $18 due to the coronavirus emergency that is in effect.

Portland Chamber said if businesses follow city guidance, they could be subject to private lawsuits by employees which would mean high legal fees.

“If they comply now, the immediate financial strain of paying $18 per hour will be debilitating. If they follow the city’s guidance and don’t pay it before 2022, they could be subject to private lawsuits, which means high legal fees. We need this situation resolved,” Portland Regional Chamber CEO Quincy Hentzel said.

The lawsuit, which is being filed in Cumberland County Superior Court, claims that the voters in Portland did not have the authority under the Constitution or city code to propose and enact the emergency provision.

If the lawsuit fails to overturn the provision, the plaintiffs said they would ask the court to clarify when it goes into effect.

The plaintiffs requested an expedited schedule for the lawsuit.

People First Portland blasted the lawsuit, calling it a blatant attempt to undermine the will of the voters.

“As the Chamber of Commerce schemes to deny low wage workers— disproportionately women and people of color, our rightful wages, we stand firm that on Dec. 6, employers must pay no less than $18 an hour,” the group said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for the city said they had not received the lawsuit as of Tuesday evening, but don’t typically comment on pending litigation.

