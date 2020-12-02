Portland seafood market organizes fundraiser for lost fishermen’s families

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A fundraiser is underway to help the families of four Maine fishermen who were lost last week off the coast of Massachusetts.

The fishermen on board the Emmy Rose - Jeff Matthews, Ethan Ward, Michael Porper and Robert Blethen - are believed to have drowned.

Now, Free Range Fish and Lobster in Portland is running a raffle to support the crew’s loved ones.

”Right now everybody is trying to do their little bit to help their community, and the fishing community here in Portland is incredibly tight,” said Cullen Burke of Free Range Fish and Lobster. “It’s incredible. The overflowing urge to help and to give we’ve seen within 24 hours.”

If you’d like to help, you can drop by the store, give it a call, or mail in $10 with your name and phone number so organizers can contact you.

The money will be split among the four families.

The winner receives 24 lobsters.

