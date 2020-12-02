Police investigate death of pedestrian in rainstorm
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEXICO, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine are investigating a crash that killed an 81-year-old woman in the town of Mexico.
Police say the crash killed Sally Yarnish, who was struck by a pickup truck as she walked in a rainstorm on Monday night.
They say Yarnish was taken to a local hospital where she died early on Tuesday morning. Police say the weather might have been a factor in the crash.
They say police are working to reconstruct the accident scene.
