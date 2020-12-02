Penobscot Theatre preps for holiday shows after thousands of dollars of equipment stolen

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Theatre is preparing for their holiday shows just a week after a break-in left them without thousands of dollars of equipment.

Early last week, the theatre says someone broke into the Bangor Opera House and stole a number of power tools.

They are now installing security cameras.

Between the missing tools and the cost for security, the theatre is down about $5,000.

They hope their two upcoming holiday shows will help cover some of those expenses.

”Obviously, you know, this is an expense that we were not expecting to have to replace these tools and the time lost. I think these shows will offer a little bit of laughter, whimsy, and heart,” said Jen Shepard, the Interim Managing Director for the theatre.

Both shows are being presented virtually and will begin the weekend of December 10th through the 12th.

Tickets and information for both shows can be found at penobscottheatre.org.

