Northern Light Health official discusses vaccine plans for Mainers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A top official with Northern Light Health says most Mainers could have access to a COVID-19 vaccine within the first half of next year.

Dr. James Jarvis says there are currently 44 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized within the Northern Light System.

With more information becoming available about a coronavirus vaccine, Doctor Jarvis offered his take on when a vaccine might become available to the general public.

”I’m looking at early spring time for that. I know there are other people who’ve been hopeful that by the first of the new year we may be able to. That would be wonderful if that’s the case, and we will be prepared if that’s the case. But, I’m not quite as hopeful on that front only because I know the process is rigorous to get that safety approval, and we want to make sure that it’s safe before it comes,” said Dr. Jarvis.

Doctor Jarvis also reminds Mainers that even when the vaccine becomes widely available, folks will continue to be expected to wear masks and follow social distancing.

”I fully expect that through calendar year 2021, we will continue to mask. Everybody would have to be vaccinated, and the vaccine would have to be 100% effective for us to say there’s no more virus. We know that’s not going to be the reality. We don’t see that ever with Influenza, so during Influenza season, we continue to tell people that they need to continue to do good hand washing, even if they’ve been vaccinated, because no vaccine is 100% effective and none area 100% safe,” said Dr. Jarvis.

Dr. Jarvis adds Northern Light will likely set up special clinics in the coming months around the state for mass vaccination efforts.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.