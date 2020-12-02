Advertisement

Newport Town Office closed due to COVID-19 exposure

(AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Newport Town Office is closed due to COVID-19 cases there.

Newport Town Manager Jim Ricker says six employees tested positive for the virus.

As a result, the town office has been closed and all services have been on hold.

Ricker says they have reached out to the Maine CDC but have yet to hear back.

The office is expected to reopen Monday.

The Town Office will be Closed until Monday, December 7th due to health mandates. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Posted by Town of Newport, Maine on Saturday, November 28, 2020

