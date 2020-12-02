Advertisement

New York City Ballet to stream ‘The Nutcracker’ this year

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A classic holiday tradition is going digital this year.

George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” premiered in February 1954 and has been performed live by the New York City Ballet every year, until this year.

It was canceled because of the pandemic. However, lovers of the tradition can stream it on Marquee TV.

It will be available from Dec. 11 through Jan. 3. The 48-hour rental will cost $25 in the U.S.

The performance was filmed at the Lincoln Center last December for an upcoming Disney Plus documentary.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, December 1st
20 more Mainers died with coronavirus, deadliest day since pandemic began
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks

Latest News

Mills will be quarantining at the Blaine house through December 12.
Governor discusses her possible COVID-19 exposure; plans to get tested Thursday
In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser puts on personal...
Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help
Rep.-elect Pat Fallon discusses his concerns about the balance of power in Congress
Rep.-elect Pat Fallon (R-TX) discusses his concerns about the balance of power in Congress
Mark Kelly, Arizona Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at an election night event...
Arizona’s Mark Kelly is sworn into Senate, narrowing GOP edge
Crews working following storm
Storm clean up