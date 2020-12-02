New recovery grant available for tourism, lodging, restaurant and retail industries

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A new grant will become available tomorrow for certain businesses struggling from COVID-19.

The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development will begin the application process for the new Recovery Grant program tomorrow morning at 9.

The grant is aimed to help the tourism, lodging, restaurant and retail industries.

The grant is given out on a first come, first serve basis.

The maximum award will be $20,000.

If you’d like to apply or find out if you’re eligible, visit maine.gov/decd.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.