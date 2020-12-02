Advertisement

Maine sets record for voter turnout

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says “Voting in-person in Maine was a safe option even during this pandemic”
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Nov. 3 election was historic for Maine. Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says nearly 78% of registered voters in the state cast a ballot, setting a new record.

Dunlap also said the Maine Center for Disease Control has no record of any COVID-19 outbreak investigations associated with polling places on Election Day.

“Voting in-person in Maine was a safe option even during this pandemic, which is a testament to our partnerships and the impressive dedication of our municipal clerks in implementing the disease prevention measures for voters and election workers,” said Dunlap.

Absentee voting also set a record in Maine, with hundreds of thousands of voters casting their ballot before Nov. 3.

Safety measures at the polls included limiting the number of voters inside a polling place, sanitizing voting booths, installing table-top sneeze guards at the ballot tables and requiring face coverings for poll workers.

“The Elections Division staff worked tirelessly to add these safety measures for the July 14, 2020 Primary Election and build upon them for the General Election,” said Dunlap. “Most voters do not realize the amount of work that goes into preparing for an election, and to have the pandemic considerations on top of all the regular election work was incredibly challenging.

You can see the official, certified results for the elections by clicking here.

