Maine lawmakers convene for historic meeting during pandemic

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - With Gov. Janet Mills in quarantine, the state’s acting chief justice has sworn Maine legislators into office in a historic session held at an offsite location in a pandemic.

The opening of the Maine Legislature on Wednesday was moved to the Augusta Civic Center to ensure adequate space for social distancing.

Lawmakers selected Democratic Rep. Ryan Fecteau of Biddeford to serve as House speaker and Democratic Sen. Troy Jackson of Allagash to continue serving as Senate president.

Gov. Janet Mills is quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19.

She released a video telling lawmakers the immediate task is to stem the tide of the virus, protect people’s health and chart a path for economic recovery.

