Advertisement

Maine lawmakers convene for historic meeting during pandemic

The opening of the Maine Legislature on Wednesday was moved to the Augusta Civic Center to ensure adequate space for social distancing
(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - With Gov. Janet Mills in quarantine, the state’s acting chief justice has sworn Maine legislators into office in a historic session held at an offsite location in a pandemic.

The opening of the Maine Legislature on Wednesday was moved to the Augusta Civic Center to ensure adequate space for social distancing.

Lawmakers selected Democratic Rep. Ryan Fecteau of Biddeford to serve as House speaker and Democratic Sen. Troy Jackson of Allagash to continue serving as Senate president.

Gov. Janet Mills is quarantining after possible exposure to COVID-19.

She released a video telling lawmakers the immediate task is to stem the tide of the virus, protect people’s health and chart a path for economic recovery.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, December 1st
20 more Mainers died with coronavirus, deadliest day since pandemic began
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks

Latest News

Mills will be quarantining at the Blaine house through December 12.
Governor discusses her possible COVID-19 exposure; plans to get tested Thursday
Crews working following storm
Storm clean up
New grant available for Maine businesses.
New recovery grant available for tourism, lodging, restaurant and retail industries
Deputies say the driver ran off after the crash,
Tractor-trailer driver charged with OUI after crash that closed Route 100 in New Gloucester