Maine gets more than $3M from FEMA for protective gear

Maine and the rest of the country have been grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases in...
Maine and the rest of the country have been grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine is set to receive more than $3.3 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help with the costs of personal protective equipment incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FEMA officials said Tuesday the grant is coming to the state as reimbursement for items including disposable non-sterile isolation gowns and disposable isolation units.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention distributed the items in response to emergency needs in the state.

