Maine Christmas Tree in Washington D.C. decorated by RSU #38 kids

Maine's National Christmas Tree
Maine's National Christmas Tree(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WABI) - The National Christmas Tree display in President’s Park is open to the public this year, despite the pandemic.

Each year, the National Christmas Tree is surrounded by 56 state, district and territory trees.

The trees are decorated by School children chosen from each state.

But, this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, students drew ornament designs and submitted them to the National Park Service, who printed them and hung them on each tree.

This year Maine’s tree was decorated by kids in RSU #38...which includes the towns of Manchester, Mount Vernon, Readfield, and Wayne.

The National Tree and the 56 surrounding trees can be viewed by the public in Washington D.C. until the end of December.

