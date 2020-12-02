Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases

Penobscot County reports sixth death in three days
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported from Penobscot County has nearly doubled in three days. On Sunday, the Maine CDC showed seven such deaths there. As of Wednesday morning, that number is 12.

There’s also one new death in each of Kennebec, Oxford, and Hancock counties.

The death toll in the state is now 218.

Overall cases surpass 12,000 to 12,208. Of those, 2,426 are active.

Recoveries are up 200 to 9,564.

Maine Covid-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 2
Maine Covid-19 statistics by county, updated Dec. 2

All 16 Maine counties reported an increase of cases Wednesday.

York County has 37 more cases, Cumberland County 36 and Penobscot County 35 more cases.

Hancock County reports 27 more cases. Active cases there spiked by 21.

Piscataquis County added three more cases Wednesday.

