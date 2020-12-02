‘Little Christmas Pickle’ promotion coming to Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There are really only a few select places you expect to find pickles. Maybe at the store. Maybe at a restaurant, sitting on the plate with your sandwich and chips. But for the next four Thursday evenings in downtown Ellsworth, you might be surprised where you could uncover one.

The “Little Christmas Pickle” is a grassroots, cross-promotional event designed to bring shoppers and diners downtown for the holidays, started by Bliss co-owner Susan Nordman.

“When we were kids, there was always that one ornament that was hidden in the tree, and the first person that found the ornament got to open their presents first,” Nordman said. “So, I just thought, ‘gee, if we all had Christmas pickles and invited people to come out and find them, it would just be a nice community event.’”(Sarah Bowden):

Sarah Bowden, owner of Sugar Mags on Main Street, loves the idea.

“A lot of it just circulated with wanting to do a cool, fun thing for our local people that would be kind of a treasure hunt,” she said. “Something to get you out of the house and get you down to Maine Street.”

The idea is simple. Visit any restaurant or retailer that’s taking part in the promotion any Thursday before Christmas between 4 and 8. Find the Christmas Pickle that the business has hidden, and you’re a winner.

“In our prize bucket, we’ll have a free bar of soap, or a latte at Flexit, or dessert at Finn’s,” said Nordman. “So the idea is to cross-promote the businesses and just get everybody talking about everybody else.”

Ultimately, the “Little Christmas Pickle” promotion is less about shopping, and more about building Ellsworth’s downtown identity.

“This is part of the reason I love living in Ellsworth and love having a business here is that the other shop owners and locals, it’s a real authentic community,” said Fogtown Brewing Company owner Jon Stein. “People are always looking for new, creative ways to get involved.”

“It’s about community,” Nordman added. “When you shop local, you’re building something that’s unique and interesting, and that’s really what a downtown is all about.”

For a full list of participating businesses visit enjoyellsworth.com.

