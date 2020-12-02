Advertisement

High school hockey could have big changes to accommodate lack of available rinks

Coaches reviewing modifications for season
MPA Hockey
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 1, 2020
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principal’s Association is busy working on implementing new guidelines. Hockey coaches are reviewing the latest updates for boys and girls hockey with two major changes: limiting the amount of practice time to three one hour practices per week and cutting down games to two 23 minute periods to fit a 90 minute ice time window. The lack of rinks due to closed college campuses is the reason for the change. Many teams use college ice for practice and games. The changes still need to be approved.

School boards have begun voting on high school winter sports. Ellsworth, Orono and Penquis Valley are a go. Sumner Memorial voted to cancel winter sports according to the Ellsworth American. Deer Isle-Stonington opted to delay the start of basketball until December 17th, resume full practice after the holidays.

