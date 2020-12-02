Advertisement

Green Acres Kennel Shop raising funds for EAAA Furry Friends Food Bank

The goal is to raise $5,000.
Green Acres Kennel Shop has launched their 13th annual fundraiser for the Eastern Area Agency...
Green Acres Kennel Shop has launched their 13th annual fundraiser for the Eastern Area Agency on Aging Furry Friends Food Bank.(Diamond Nunnally, KSNB)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Keeping pets together with their owners.

That’s the goal of Green Acres Kennel Shop this holiday season.

They’ve launched their 13th annual fundraiser for the Eastern Area Agency on Aging Furry Friends Food Bank.

The goal is to raise $5,000.

Green Acres Kennel Shop has already donated $1,200.

PLEASE SHARE - Friends in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, and Washington counties, low-income seniors in your...

Posted by Friends of EAAA Furry Friends Food Bank on Sunday, November 29, 2020

The hope is to help low-income seniors in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, and Washington Counties feed their pets.

Organizers say the need is even greater this year.

”For many of these folks, that pet is the only living thing they see on a daily basis, and even more so this year,” said Don Hanson of Green Acres Kennel Shop. “So, it’s really important to keep them together. There’s lots of evidence that indicates how pets help with blood pressure and just overall mental health.”

Donations can be made at the store or online.

The fundraiser will run until the close of business on December 31st.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, December 1st
20 more Mainers died with coronavirus, deadliest day since pandemic began
COVID-19 statistics in Maine, updated Dec. 2
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 237 new cases
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks

Latest News

Mills will be quarantining at the Blaine house through December 12.
Governor discusses her possible COVID-19 exposure; plans to get tested Thursday
Crews working following storm
Storm clean up
New grant available for Maine businesses.
New recovery grant available for tourism, lodging, restaurant and retail industries
Deputies say the driver ran off after the crash,
Tractor-trailer driver charged with OUI after crash that closed Route 100 in New Gloucester