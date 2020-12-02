Green Acres Kennel Shop raising funds for EAAA Furry Friends Food Bank

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Keeping pets together with their owners.

That’s the goal of Green Acres Kennel Shop this holiday season.

They’ve launched their 13th annual fundraiser for the Eastern Area Agency on Aging Furry Friends Food Bank.

The goal is to raise $5,000.

Green Acres Kennel Shop has already donated $1,200.

The hope is to help low-income seniors in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, and Washington Counties feed their pets.

Organizers say the need is even greater this year.

”For many of these folks, that pet is the only living thing they see on a daily basis, and even more so this year,” said Don Hanson of Green Acres Kennel Shop. “So, it’s really important to keep them together. There’s lots of evidence that indicates how pets help with blood pressure and just overall mental health.”

Donations can be made at the store or online.

The fundraiser will run until the close of business on December 31st.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.