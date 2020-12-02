Advertisement

Governor discusses her possible COVID-19 exposure; plans to get tested Thursday

By Emily Tadlock
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Governor Janet Mills addressed her likely COVID-19 exposure during Wednesday’s CDC briefing.

Mills says she was exposed to the virus by a member of her Executive Protection Unit who tested positive.

That member of her security detail developed symptoms on Monday.

While their contact was limited – in a car together with face coverings for less than 10 minutes – the governor is quarantining in line with the recommendations of the Maine CDC.

The governor says she isn’t experiencing any symptoms and is feeling well.

”This virus is everywhere. No one is immune, no one is immune from exposure to someone with the virus or from the infection itself or from the impacts on our work and on our daily lives. So, I’m no exception.”

Mills will take a PCR test Thursday, which will mark five days since the likely exposure.

The governor’s office says they will announce those results when they are available.

Mills will be quarantining at the Blaine house through December 12.

