Gov. Mills says state’s vaccine distribution amount “far less” than expected

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills says Maine will be getting 12,675 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the federal government.

That vaccine is given in two doses per individual.

Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah provided some clarity on a statement he made Monday that those doses would only cover 6,330 people.

Instead, each dose will cover one person.

The second dose for those same people will be held on reserve.

Although this is a better number, Governor Mills says state officials were initially told Maine would receive 36,000 doses.

According to Mills, several states are getting a much smaller stock than they initially thought.

Dr. Shay says, ”We’re starting to ask harder questions. First of all, chief among them, what happened? Specifically, with respect to Maine, did any state get what they were initially told or even more than that. I.E., is Maine getting short-changed? And of course, is the theory then, that the initial allocations will be smaller but the allocations will be more frequently such that in the end, it will be the same? If so, then why did that change? Either way, we want to make sure that we have all the facts and we’re asking those hard questions.”

Mills did say these estimated numbers of doses are not finalized.

She says she asked some of these questions on a recent gubernatorial call she was part of.

According to Mills, Vice President Mike Pence assured the governors that these numbers are based on a national pro-rated formula.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.