Former Black Bear Ricard on Ravens COVID-19/Injured reserve, Patterson gets tryouts for Texans

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine football player Pat Ricard is one of the Baltimore Ravens on the COVID-19 / Injured Reserve list. Most of the Ravens’ running backs are part of their outbreak. They are scheduled to play undefeated Pittsburgh Wednesday at 3:45 PM.

Former UMaine cornerback Manny Patterson is no longer with the Washington Football Team practice squad. He tried out for the Houston Texans recently and visited them again this week.

