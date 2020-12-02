Former Black Bear Ricard on Ravens COVID-19/Injured reserve, Patterson gets tryouts for Texans

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine football player Pat Ricard is one of the Baltimore Ravens on the COVID-19 / Injured Reserve list. Most of the Ravens’ running backs are part of their outbreak. They are scheduled to play undefeated Pittsburgh Wednesday at 3:45 PM.

Former UMaine cornerback Manny Patterson is no longer with the Washington Football Team practice squad. He tried out for the Houston Texans recently and visited them again this week.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.