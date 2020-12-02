Advertisement

Federal judge denies CMP motion to delay or dismiss

CMP’s parent companies argued that the plaintiffs are creating the threat of a class-action lawsuit without proving their claims through the PUC.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -A federal judge has denied a motion by Central Maine Power and its parent companies to dismiss or delay a case brought by customers who allege that they received inaccurate charges from a new billing system and that the company attempted to conceal the defect.

The Portland Press Herald reports that U.S. District Court Chief Justice Jon Levy dismissed the motion, which argued that the five plaintiffs should resolve the matter using a system for disputing inaccurate bills that’s already in place with the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

CMP’s parent companies argued that the plaintiffs are creating the threat of a class-action lawsuit without proving their claims through the PUC.

