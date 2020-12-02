Crews work to clean up following storms

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong winds and rain ripped through the state the last couple of days.

At the height of the storm more than 100,000 customers lost power.

Evidence of the storm could be found Wednesday with extensive efforts to clean up and restore electricity.

“Very, very busy day,” said Aaron Huotari, Director of Bangor Public Works.

Monday and Tuesday’s stormy weather led to a lot of work on Wednesday.

“Multiple crews clearing drains and clearing up those branches picking up branches,” said Huotari. “Several streets had lines down with the trees blocking the streets.”

“The rain makes a big difference,” said Joe Springer of Tel-Power, he and his crew were working to replace a power pole in Bangor that broke at the top.

“I think this is my 12th or 13th since yesterday,” he said. “Scattered from Bradford to Hudson to Hampden, all over.”

“There’s a lot of storm damage and a lot of bad trees in Bangor,” said Clifford Moore, owner Absolute Tree.

“We are at Tree City,” said Huotari. “Bangor is a certified tree city. We do have a lot of trees and it’s great because it makes the city look beautiful but at the same time that maintenance is never ending.”

If you are a property owner with trees in your yard experts tell TV5 it’s smart to plan for what is surely coming.

“Basically trees don’t live forever,” said Tyler McIntosh, owner of McIntosh Forestry Services. “I explain that all my clients.”

“Preventative maintenance goes a long ways,” said Moore. “Getting somebody in even just to look at your trees and assess the damage. You can see the water running out of this one. Having somebody assess the issue with your trees.”

“We’re not in the business to just a cut and take down every tree,” said McIntosh. “We are looking to remove the trees that are a hazard and give room for another younger tree to take its place. Unless you give that little tree room to grow it’s going to grow up crooked up over a house and be a hazard down the road. So we want to pick the best trees to continue to grow and get rid of the older ones that are a hazard.”

