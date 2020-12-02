A Few Widely Scattered Showers Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected this afternoon with clouds becoming more prevalent as the afternoon progresses and upper level energy moves into the region. As the upper level energy moves in, we will have a chance for a few rain or mixed rain/snow showers in spots this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will still run near or above average but will be about 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday with readings in the upper 30s to mid-40s this afternoon. Any rain or snow showers will move out early tonight as upper level energy exits the area. Skies will clear out as the night progresses. Temperatures will be colder tonight with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s.

High pressure to our south will bring us a nice day Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Temperatures will be seasonable Thursday with highs in the mid-30s to low and mid-40s. An upper level disturbance approaching the area Friday will result in more clouds for the day. Overall it should be a decent day though with highs mainly in the 40s. The forecast becomes a bit trickier as we head into the weekend as a storm system is forecast to move up the East Coast. Depending on the track, we could see snow and mixed precipitation over northern locales and mixed precipitation and/or rain for the rest of the state mainly for Saturday night into Sunday. At this point, Saturday looks okay with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to mid-40s for highs. It’s still several days away so we’ll be keeping a close eye on it.

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few afternoon rain/snow showers possible. Highs between 38°-48°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH.

Tonight: Rain/snow showers ending early then clearing skies. Colder with lows between 25°-35°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 36°-46°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs mainly in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Snow and mix possible north, mix and rain possible south. Highs in the 30s.

