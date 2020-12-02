2020 Maine Expansion Arts Fund Grants

Maine (WABI) - More than $59,000 will help to expand access to arts in our state.

The Maine Expansion Arts Fund awarded 13 grants to support indigenous, ethnic, or rural arts programs and projects.

Here’s the list of recipients-

Apogee Arts , Brooksville , to produce a series of movement-based videos with socio-political messages created with students from the region: $5,000

Bagaduce Theatre , Brooksville , to present a new play set in rural Maine, Hattie and Robert: Letters in our Pockets by Monique Fowler: $4,825

Bethel Area Arts & Music , to install a large-scale, public art mural inspired by members of the community and designed by a professional Maine artist: $5,000

Deertrees Theatre , Harrison , to reach out to senior citizens, students and immigrants by providing affordable entertainment, offering informational meetings, classes and volunteering possibilities: $5,000

Down East Singers , Rockport , to produce a virtual concert, in collaboration with Bay Chamber Concerts and Halcyon String Quartet: $2,025

Eastport Arts Center , to improve the lobby entry to provide a safer, more efficient, and more welcoming experience: $5,000

Friends of the DaPonte String Quartet , Damariscotta , to bring a Maine Bicentennial Concert and accompanying educational opportunities to underserved communities in Maine: $5,000

LEAPS of Imagination , Rockport , to bring in-depth art programs to underserved children and individual art packets to students in keeping with COVID safety precautions: $4,400

Maine Forestry Museum , Rangeley , to promote, expand and preserve the folk art traditions of clogging, bluegrass/folk music, and childhood oral lore: $3,000

Our Town Belfast , to add artwork to the city’s downtown crosswalks, increasing visibility and safety while creating visual interest: $5,000

Penobscot Nation Boys and Girls Club , Old Town , to create a safe theater stage for the community to express themselves: $5,000

Saco River Theatre , to help with general operating expenses and innovative programming during the COVID-19 pandemic: $5,000

University of Maine Foundation, Orono, to create and promote a virtual Wabanaki Winter Market, including educational content and a Wabanaki Artist Directory: $5,000

The Maine Expansion Arts Fund is a collaborative effort of the National Endowment of the Arts, Lillian Berliawsky Charitable Trust, Maine Community Foundation, and Maine Arts Commission.

