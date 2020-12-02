Advertisement

2020 Maine Expansion Arts Fund Grants

13 grants totaling $59,250 awarded to art programs and projects in state
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - More than $59,000 will help to expand access to arts in our state.

The Maine Expansion Arts Fund awarded 13 grants to support indigenous, ethnic, or rural arts programs and projects.

Here’s the list of recipients-

  • Apogee ArtsBrooksville, to produce a series of movement-based videos with socio-political messages created with students from the region: $5,000
  • Bagaduce TheatreBrooksville, to present a new play set in rural Maine, Hattie and Robert: Letters in our Pockets by Monique Fowler: $4,825
  • Bethel Area Arts & Music, to install a large-scale, public art mural inspired by members of the community and designed by a professional Maine artist: $5,000
  • Deertrees TheatreHarrison, to reach out to senior citizens, students and immigrants by providing affordable entertainment, offering informational meetings, classes and volunteering possibilities: $5,000
  • Down East SingersRockport, to produce a virtual concert, in collaboration with Bay Chamber Concerts and Halcyon String Quartet: $2,025
  • Eastport Arts Center, to improve the lobby entry to provide a safer, more efficient, and more welcoming experience: $5,000
  • Friends of the DaPonte String QuartetDamariscotta, to bring a Maine Bicentennial Concert and accompanying educational opportunities to underserved communities in Maine: $5,000
  • LEAPS of ImaginationRockport, to bring in-depth art programs to underserved children and individual art packets to students in keeping with COVID safety precautions: $4,400
  • Maine Forestry MuseumRangeley, to promote, expand and preserve the folk art traditions of clogging, bluegrass/folk music, and childhood oral lore: $3,000
  • Our Town Belfast, to add artwork to the city’s downtown crosswalks, increasing visibility and safety while creating visual interest: $5,000
  • Penobscot Nation Boys and Girls ClubOld Town, to create a safe theater stage for the community to express themselves: $5,000
  • Saco River Theatre, to help with general operating expenses and innovative programming during the COVID-19 pandemic: $5,000
  • University of Maine FoundationOrono, to create and promote a virtual Wabanaki Winter Market,  including educational content and a Wabanaki Artist Directory: $5,000

The Maine Expansion Arts Fund is a collaborative effort of the National Endowment of the Arts, Lillian Berliawsky Charitable Trust, Maine Community Foundation, and Maine Arts Commission.

