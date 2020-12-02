Advertisement

11 Lewiston Police Department employees test positive for COVID-19

All employees of the police department are being tested for coronavirus.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The Lewiston Police Department confirmed Wednesday that 11 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said they are working with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to make sure health guidelines are being followed and to get more guidance moving forward.

All employees of the police department are being tested for coronavirus. Officials said they are notifying the employees who might have been exposed to the virus.

The department said police operations are continuing, though officials said some administrative functions have been scaled back.

Employees who do not feel well are being urged to remain home.

Police said they want residents to know that if they call with an emergency, officers will respond.

PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: Wednesday,...

Posted by Lewiston Maine Police Department on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

