11 Lewiston Police Department employees test positive for COVID-19

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The Lewiston Police Department confirmed Wednesday that 11 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said they are working with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to make sure health guidelines are being followed and to get more guidance moving forward.

All employees of the police department are being tested for coronavirus. Officials said they are notifying the employees who might have been exposed to the virus.

The department said police operations are continuing, though officials said some administrative functions have been scaled back.

Employees who do not feel well are being urged to remain home.

Police said they want residents to know that if they call with an emergency, officers will respond.

