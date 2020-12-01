Advertisement

Wind wreaks havoc on holiday lights display, start date postponed

Annual event benefits Northern Light EMMC NICU
Damaged holiday lights display, Veazie
Damaged holiday lights display, Veazie(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - A yearly lights display formerly held in Bangor is in a new location this year. Thanks to Tuesday’s stormy weather, it now it has a new start date, too.

The Hathaway Holiday Lights display raises money for the Northern Light EMMC Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The lights were supposed to be turned on tonight at the Veazie Community School. Then Rick Hathaway got a call from the town office. Wind overnight had damaged the setup, knocking down some lights and trees.

After surveying the scene, Hathaway decided to postpone the start date to at least Tuesday.

“It’s a lot of emotions,” said Hathaway. “You try to have it ready for the 1st. People look forward to it. [I’m] just trying not to let everybody down. But, we’ll get there. We’ll get there.”

Hathaway says he’s touched by the overwhelming number of calls and messages he’s gotten, even from strangers, with offers to help.

He’ll be back early Tuesday for some clean-up. The Veazie Fire Department is set to assist, using their ladder to reach the highest lights.

For updated dates and times, visit the Hathaway Holiday Lights Facebook group.

