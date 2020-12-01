Wet & Windy This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Periods of rain will continue thru the evening hours with the heaviest rain falling over Downeast locales. Additional rainfall of 1″-3″ expected from Bangor eastward by late evening with lesser amounts to the south and west. The wind will remain gusty with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible inland and 40-50 MPH possible along the coast. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s statewide. Rain will taper off from west to east across the state this evening and early tonight as the cold front moves through. Storm total rainfall still expected to range from 1″-3″ for much of the state with higher amounts of 3″-5″ expected Downeast especially Washington County. As a result, the heavy rainfall will lead to rises on area rivers and streams and could lead to minor flooding issues on some area roadways in low lying and poor drainage areas. Cooler air will move into the state tonight behind the departing cold front with low temperatures dropping back to the mid-30s to low 40s.

Drier weather will move for Wednesday. We’ll still see plenty of cloudiness Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. A few widely scattered showers can’t be ruled out Wednesday afternoon as upper level energy moves overhead but overall the day looks to be mainly dry. Highs will be a bit cooler but still above average for this time of year with most spots topping off in the low to mid-40s. High pressure will build in to bring us a nice day Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be more seasonable Thursday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Friday looks quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

This Afternoon: Periods of rain, heavy at times. An isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs between 55°-63°. South/southeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible inland and 20-30 MPH with gusts to 40-50 MPH possible along the coast.

Tonight: Rain ending early then becoming partly cloudy late. Cooler with lows between 34°-43°. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few afternoon showers possible. Highs between 37°-47°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

