TV5, American Red Cross team for annual blood drive

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Each year, WABI teams up with the American Red Cross for a blood drive.

With the need as great as it’s ever been, we are still forging ahead this year, but with a little twist that we hope makes things easier for you.

“A challenge of 500 appointments for the month of December,” said Johnny Blanton, District Manager for the Red Cross.

In years past, TV5 and the American Red Cross have held a day long drive.

By expanding that effort to the entire month, the hope is more people can make the time to give.

“I think everyone right now is being challenged by the pandemic and trying to put one day on the calendar to make everyone be able to do it a little bit challenging for everyone,” said Blanton. “With the school systems in remote learning and people working from home, it is kind of the new normal right now. So, I think the thought process for us and for WABI, let’s make it a month-long campaign and really give everyone the opportunity to come out and support.”

This comes as the Red Cross is seeing a drop in donors.

“We’re starting to see it start to fall off,” Blanton said. “People are getting tired. I think everybody is a little tired and challenged by the pandemic. What I would tell them is, thank you for the support, and just keep coming out and supporting because we very much need it.”

If worries over the safety of the process is what’s keeping you from giving, the Red Cross wants to ease those concerns.

“I’ll tell you that through our process, everyone at our drive-through are wearing facemasks,” he explained. “When you arrive at the drive, you get your temperature taken. Everyone coming into the drive has to have their temperature taken. If it’s above 99.5, you are not allowed into the blood drive. We are doing some extra wiping down of all the equipment, and it’s a closed loop from beginning to end.

The Red Cross will take walk-ins, but would ask people to pre-register.

Here is the link to sign up.

