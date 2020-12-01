Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI/WMTW) - Thousands of Mainers were without power as high winds battered the state Monday night.

Central Maine Power is reporting 82,617 outages as of 12:02 Tuesday morning

Versant Power is reporting 12,365 as of 12:02 a.m.

Central Maine Power and Versant Power said they brought in additional crews to respond to this storm.

CMP officials said they have been preparing for the storm since Saturday.

Catharine Hartnett, Corporate Communications, CMP, said, “So we’ve been planning since Saturday how we’ll deploy our own crews and we have secured the assistance of about 150 contractor crews so we’ve been positioning them across the state primarily along the coast.”

“We expect most outages will be caused by tree limbs blowing and falling onto wires and poles, and by trees outside the company’s trimming zone uprooting in the wind,” Director of Electric Operations for CMP, Kerri Therriault said.

“If there are downed lines it is never safe to drive over a downed power line, it is never safe to touch a downed line or to cut a tree off a line if it falls and is leaning on one,” Judy Long, Versant Power, Communications and Brand Manager said.

Officials urged people to charge their electronics in case the power goes out.

