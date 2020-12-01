Advertisement

Senators King, Collins among others proposing $908 billion COVID-19 relief plan

It’s aimed at helping families, students, businesses, and health care providers during the pandemic.
Senator Susan Collins among lawmakers proposing COVID-19 relief plan.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WABI) - Senators Susan Collins and Angus King were among several lawmakers today an announcing a 908-billion dollar coronavirus emergency relief plan.

It’s aimed at helping families, students, businesses, and health care providers during the pandemic.

Senator Collins highlighted $228 billion that will go towards the paycheck protection program for small businesses.

The plan also includes $180 billion towards unemployment insurance as well as $82 billion for education.

”Families all across America are struggling, that businesses are closing, that hospitals are overwhelmed, it is absolutely essential that we pass emergency relief,” said Collins.

“It is also a profound opportunity for this institution to show the American people that We are able to rise to the occasion, that we are able to respond to a crisis, that we are able to respond a way that is non partisan, that is not political,” said King.

The bipartisan group of Senators and Representatives say during a crisis people expect Congress to act.

If passed the plan would provide assistance until April 1.

