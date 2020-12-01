Advertisement

Season arrives for Maine’s hunters who use muzzleloaders

The season transitions to more limited areas on Dec. 7th
(Courtesy: Vt. Fish and Wildlife)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - It’s the start of the season for Maine’s deer hunters who seek their quarry using muzzleloaders.

Muzzleloaders are firearms that are loaded through the gun barrel.

A subset of New England’s hunters prefer to use muzzleloaders to pursue deer, and they have their own season each year.

The muzzleloader season began on Monday all over the state.

The season transitions to more limited areas on Dec. 7.

Hunters are advised to check with authorities before hunting.

The muzzleloader season ends on Dec. 12.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 30
Three more Mainers die with COVID-19, CDC reports 250 new cases
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, December 1st
20 more Mainers died with coronavirus, deadliest day since pandemic began
police
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 3 in Trenton

Latest News

Maine shipyard sees virus cases as state sets death record
Coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, December 1st
20 more Mainers died with coronavirus, deadliest day since pandemic began
The department wanted to stop the spread of the emerald ash borer, a pest that destroys trees.
Maine forestry officials find most trees suspected of pest
Periods of Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Expected Tonight
Brittany live