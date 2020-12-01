Season arrives for Maine’s hunters who use muzzleloaders

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - It’s the start of the season for Maine’s deer hunters who seek their quarry using muzzleloaders.

Muzzleloaders are firearms that are loaded through the gun barrel.

A subset of New England’s hunters prefer to use muzzleloaders to pursue deer, and they have their own season each year.

The muzzleloader season began on Monday all over the state.

The season transitions to more limited areas on Dec. 7.

Hunters are advised to check with authorities before hunting.

The muzzleloader season ends on Dec. 12.

