Rainy & Windy Conditions Continue Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong low pressure will pass to our west today, pushing a cold front through Maine later today and tonight. The rainy and windy conditions will continue today ahead of the approaching cold front.

We’ve got a little bit of a lull in the rainfall early this morning with just some scattered light to moderate showers going on as we await the arrival of the second round of rainfall which is approaching from the south. Steaider and heavier rain will spread across the state by mid-late morning and continue heavy at times through the afternoon. The heaviest rain will fall over Downeast locales. Additional rainfall of 1″-3″ expected from Bangor eastward with lesser amounts to the south and west. The wind will remain gusty with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible inland and 40-50 MPH possible along the coast. Temperatures will top off in the mid-50s to low 60s statewide with record high temperatures likely being tied or broken in many cities/towns. Rain will taper off from west to east across the state this evening and early tonight as the cold front moves through. Storm total rainfall still expected to range from 1″-3″ for much of the state with higher amounts of 3″-5″ expected Downeast especially Washington County. As a result, the heavy rainfall will lead to rises on area rivers and streams and could lead to minor flooding issues on some area roadways in low lying and poor drainage areas. Cooler air will move into the state tonight behind the departing cold front with low temperatures dropping back to the mid-30s to low 40s.

Drier weather will move for Wednesday. We’ll still see plenty of cloudiness Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. A few widely scattered showers can’t be ruled out Wednesday afternoon as upper level energy moves overhead but overall the day looks to be mainly dry. Highs will be a bit cooler but still above average for this time of year with most spots topping off in the low to mid-40s. High pressure will build in to bring us a nice day Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be more seasonable Thursday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Friday looks quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Today: Periods of rain, heavy at times. An isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs between 55°-63°. South/southeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible inland and 20-30 MPH with gusts to 40-50 MPH possible along the coast.

Tonight: Rain ending early then becoming partly cloudy late. Cooler with lows between 34°-43°. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few afternoon showers possible. Highs between 37°-47°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.