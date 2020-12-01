Rain Ending, Some Clearing Expected Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A strong area of low pressure that brought the state lots of rain and wind for the past 24-36 hours has lifted just to our north. With the exception of an isolated rain shower, it will remain on the dry side. Some clearing is expected late as lows drop back to the mid to upper 30s for most of the state.

An upper-level trough will swing through the state tomorrow and provide just enough instability for a few pop-up rain or snow showers across the state, especially later in the day. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. Highs tomorrow will be much cooler in the 40s. High pressure will build to the southwest on Thursday and skies will clear out even more. Skies will become mostly sunny throughout the state with seasonable high temperatures in the 40s for most. A very weak system on Friday will be up to our north and east. At this point, it looks like Friday is a dry day with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will once again top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s. A very tricky forecast and setup is expected for the weekend. The latest computer model guidance develops a coastal storm later Saturday into Sunday. High pressure will be positioned to the north. This will supply some cold air to the region. At this point a mixture of rain and snow is possible during the timeframe.

Tonight: An isolated rain shower early with some clearing late. Lows will fall back to the mid and upper 30s. Winds south at 10-20 mph early, diminishing winds overnight.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, a rain or snow shower is possible. Highs will top out in the 40s. Winds south at 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will run in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies expected. Highs will run in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Rain and snow may develop during the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the 40s.

