Advertisement

Public weighs in on removal of Melville Fuller statue

Fuller was the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court for the 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson decision.
Melville Fuller statue sits outside Kennebec County Courthouse.
Melville Fuller statue sits outside Kennebec County Courthouse.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The public had a chance to weigh in today on the future of a statue outside the Augusta courthouse that some consider racist.

Earlier this year the Maine Supreme Judicial Court asked Kennebec County officials to consider removing the Melville Fuller statue.

Fuller was from Augusta.

He was the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court for the 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson decision.

That decision is known for its separate but equal doctrine which allowed for segregation.

Some argued that the statue should be removed from the courthouse and placed in a museum for educational purposes.

Others say you can’t hold historical figures to contemporary standards.

”We are doing a disservice to our children, our grandchildren and our great grandchildren by engaging in this cancel culture and tearing down those we find objectionable whether deserved or not,” said Steve Smith, an attorney for the Fuller family.

“Walking past the Fuller statue, no African American individual coming into your courthouse can assume that yours is a house of justice,” said Michael Alpert, president of the Bangor NAACP.

Kennebec county commissioners say today’s public hearing and other public comments are critical in coming to a final decision about the statue.

They will be accepting written testimonies for the next 10 days.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 30
Three more Mainers die with COVID-19, CDC reports 250 new cases
Coronavirus statistics for Tuesday, December 1st
20 more Mainers died with coronavirus, deadliest day since pandemic began
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Who is in charge of enforcement?
Who is in charge of face covering enforcement?

Latest News

Federal judge denies CMP motion to delay or dismiss
Federal judge denies CMP motion to delay or dismiss
The Coast Guard said Tuesday it has called off the search for the crew.
Portland seafood market organizes fundraiser for lost fishermen’s families
Versant Power Spokesperson talks about Tuesday’s storm outages and damage
Thousands of Mainers still without power after storm, clean up underway
Governor Janet Mills announced Tuesday that she is quarantining after exposure to an individual...
Governor Mills quarantining after likely exposure to COVID-19
As with previous years, the two mile section from the Sand Beach Entrance Station to Otter...
Acadia officially closes Park Loop Road for the winter