Advertisement

Police identify woman killed in Township 7 crash

It happened last Wednesday on Route 1.
Police identify woman killed in Township 7 crash.
Police identify woman killed in Township 7 crash.(wagm)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP SEVEN, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the Gouldsboro woman killed in a crash in Township 7.

It happened last Wednesday on Route 1.

Police say 51-year-old Ami Norton died at the scene.

Officials believe Norton crossed the center line and hit a dump truck head-on.

The driver of the truck, 37-year-old Kurt Guptill of Columbia, was taken to a hospital with injuries.

State Police was assisted by the Ellsworth Police Department, the Gouldsboro Police Department, Gouldsboro Fire Department, Steuben Fire Department, and the Sullivan Fire Department.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 30
Three more Mainers die with COVID-19, CDC reports 250 new cases
police
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Route 3 in Trenton
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Nov. 29
Maine CDC reports 224 new COVID-19 cases
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers

Latest News

Periods of Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Expected Tonight
Periods of Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Expected Tonight
Crews are busy trying to restore power to customers.
Strong winds knock out power to thousands of Mainers
The Maine CDC is investigating more outbreaks.
Maine CDC investigating more COVID-19 outbreaks
Edgar and Eli found a long lost home run ball- that a Bucksport man lost six years ago- in...
Long lost home run ball returned to Bucksport man