Police identify woman killed in Township 7 crash.

TOWNSHIP SEVEN, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the Gouldsboro woman killed in a crash in Township 7.

It happened last Wednesday on Route 1.

Police say 51-year-old Ami Norton died at the scene.

Officials believe Norton crossed the center line and hit a dump truck head-on.

The driver of the truck, 37-year-old Kurt Guptill of Columbia, was taken to a hospital with injuries.

State Police was assisted by the Ellsworth Police Department, the Gouldsboro Police Department, Gouldsboro Fire Department, Steuben Fire Department, and the Sullivan Fire Department.

