Police and pets calendar raises money for Furry Friends Food Bank

Bangor Police Department
Bangor Police Department(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve lost track of time this year, you may be interested in a calendar for next year.

The Bangor Police Department has you covered.

They have partnered with the Eastern Area Agency on Aging for the 2021 Bangor Police and Pet Calendar.

Proceeds from sales of the calendar will support the Furry Friends Food Bank, which assists low-income seniors with pet food.

The agency distributes 12,000 pounds of food every month from 27 locations in central and eastern Maine.

Sgt. Wade Betters is one of the officers featured in the calendar, alongside Samson the dog. ”It gives you a little glimpse of some of the areas to visit if you ever come to Bangor and reminds you that there are plenty of pets out there that need a good home.”

“Bangor PD has partnered with us every year in the past to do a fundraiser at Shaw’s supermarket where we do a food drive every November.” says Kelly Adams with EAAA. “However, this is the first time we’ve had the opportunity for them to partner with us for this calendar, and we’re very thankful for that opportunity.”

The calendars cost $20.

Read the Facebook post below for information on how to order one.

Here is a project that we have been working on for the last year, but it's finally been completed. We are promoting the...

Posted by Bangor Maine Police Department on Monday, November 23, 2020

