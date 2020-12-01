Playground for seniors coming to Knowlton Park

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s more playground equipment on the way for Knowlton Park in Ellsworth, but it’s not for the kids.

Stationary bikes, elliptical machines, and outdoor game tables will all be part of a new seniors playground at the park, offering outdoor exercise. The city has already been fundraising for the project which will also be funded through grants and donations. The seniors playground idea came from Friends in Action, a nonprofit in Ellsworth that supports Hancock County seniors.

“I think the thing about older adults is that people get these preconceived notions about what people can and can’t do,” said Friends in Action Executive Director Jo Cooper. “And that kind of just throws that right out of the picture, the idea of a senior playground.”

Friends in Action says it expects the seniors playground to be ready for the start of next summer.

